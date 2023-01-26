The Great Betrayal: After Callous Layoffs, Workers Are Done With the Full-Time Work Model

On January 20, Justin Moore, a software engineer at Google, woke up to discover his account was deactivated. After over 16 years at the company, this was the only information he received to tell him that he was one of the 12,000 employees laid off.

Justin joined countless other ex-Googlers—many of them top performers—who swarmed LinkedIn to share the news, as they had no other way to say goodbye. And vent about the betrayal and lack of loyalty.

“I can’t feel gratitude in this moment for a company that I gave so much of myself to, but felt it appropriate to part ways by locking me (and 12,000 of my colleagues) out of my corporate account at 4am,” wrote Blair Bolick, a Google recruiter. “I’m devastated. I’m sad, angry.”

“This just drives home that work is not your life, and employers—especially big, faceless ones like Google—see you as 100% disposable,” Moore wrote. "Live life, not work.”

For Katie Olaskiewicz, a Google strategist, the callous nature of the layoffs added to the sense of betrayal. "It's difficult when you feel betrayed but there isn't really an individual you can direct your anger towards," she wrote.

Alphabet’s layoffs followed a cut two days earlier by Microsoft of 10,000 employees, some of which had been with the company for decades. (As the layoffs rolled out, Sting serenaded execs at Davos). They were just the latest in a string of “Loud Layoffs”—as CNBC put it—that started in November, when 60,000 layoffs hit the sector including over 10,000 employees at Amazon, Meta, and Twitter.

Scott Galloway dubbed it the “Patagonia Vest Recession”—a hilariously cutting framing that was contradicted as soon as the November jobs trickled out, showing that the tech industry actually added nearly 15,000 jobs in November, and laid off workers remained in demand. That continued in December; despite 9,916 layoffs, the tech industry added 17,600 jobs, its 25th straight month of net employment growth.

It appeared that the labor market wasn’t being upended—tech workers were still in demand—but a big shift in how workers felt about their jobs was underway. The sense of stability in full-time employment was being broken with the second wave of major layoffs in less than three years, following the one that accompanied the COVID-19 pandemic. Replacing it was a bubbling sense of betrayal. Simultaneously, we saw a spike in applications to join the A.Team Network. Were the layoffs driving people to ditch full-time employment and rent their skills instead of being tied to one employer? We wanted to learn more.

From November 29-30, we partnered with Pollfish to survey 500 knowledge workers—including 109 that had recently been laid off—in the US to better understand how the recent wave of layoffs had impacted their sense of security and stability in full-time employment.

Key findings: In light of layoff betrayals, knowledge workers are ready to break up with full-time employment

In a survey of 500 knowledge workers in the US:

89% said they would like to have more control and flexibility over their work schedule than traditional full-time employment can offer. ‍

The results reveal what may be a seismic shift in how highly-skilled workers feel about full-time employment. We had the Great Resignation, The Great Reconsideration, and Quiet Quitting. Now, in the wake of Loud Layoffs, we’re seeing signs of a Great Betrayal that’s causing workers to reconsider full-time employment, as more and more highly-skilled tech workers signal a desire to break up with full-time work and consider the freedom and flexibility of freelancing.

Two-thirds of workers say that the recent wave of layoffs has made them lose trust in the security of full-time employment, and nearly all (89%) crave more control and flexibility over their work schedule than full-time employment can offer.

In turn, independent work has emerged as an attractive alternative: Nearly three-quarters of knowledge workers said that recent layoffs have made freelance work more attractive, and 62% said that layoffs have made them feel less secure committing to one employer.

This illuminates why more than one-third of the growth in the labor force since 2020 has come from self-employment—despite a red hot job market—and that over 50% of the workforce is expected to be independent by the end of the decade.

Laid off workers are particularly disillusioned with full-time employment

